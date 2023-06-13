Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH stock opened at $256.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.