Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 404,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.