Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Cut by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 58.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $60,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,979,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.84. 539,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,110. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

