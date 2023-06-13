AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stake Cut by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164,539 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.53% of AXIS Capital worth $70,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 62,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

