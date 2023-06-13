Avenir Corp Purchases Shares of 12,500 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 408,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 286,255 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 419,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 206,101 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 179,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,048. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 34,899 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 34,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 114,456 shares of company stock worth $1,245,873 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.