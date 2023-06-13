Avenir Corp Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avenir Corp lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Visa by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,528,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $733,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.17. 8,621,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.