Avenir Corp Has $1.39 Million Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Avenir Corp increased its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp owned about 0.48% of Luna Innovations worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

