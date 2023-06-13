Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.09 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $130.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.86 or 0.00045478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,631,035 coins and its circulating supply is 344,911,585 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

