Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

ADP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.36. 1,347,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.