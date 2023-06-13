AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,480,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,793. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

