Atrion Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $546.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.48. Atrion has a 1-year low of $500.00 and a 1-year high of $705.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $587.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 22.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.