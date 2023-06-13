Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

