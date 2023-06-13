Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Relx makes up about 2.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Relx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 31.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 349,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Relx by 844.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 314,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.54) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.04) to GBX 2,860 ($35.79) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

RELX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. 450,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

