Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.4% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.02. 1,953,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,873. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

