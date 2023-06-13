Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

