Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,948,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,606. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.