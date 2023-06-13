Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 7.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.60. 1,002,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

