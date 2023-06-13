Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $41.81. 3,808,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,694. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.