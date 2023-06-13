Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. NetEase makes up approximately 4.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.37. 552,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

