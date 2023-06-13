ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.