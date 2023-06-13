ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
