Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Astrafer has a total market cap of $120.23 million and $61,027.61 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.75711787 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $41,364.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

