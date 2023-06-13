Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.82

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.82 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.91 ($0.59), with a volume of 3219062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.06 ($0.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.70) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Assura Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,196.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90.

Assura Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Assura

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently -7,500.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 62,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £30,158.40 ($37,735.74). 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

