Associated Capital Group, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

AC opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 99.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

