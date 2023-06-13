ASD Market Cap Achieves $35.65 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $4.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,983.32 or 1.00029869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0534026 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,980,883.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

