ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 283,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

