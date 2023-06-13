ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,232 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 293.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 377,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

