ARMOR Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $384,594.29 and $54.25 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

