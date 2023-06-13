Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,937 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,051,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 858,203 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 374,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.