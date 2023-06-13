Aristotle Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,861,000 after acquiring an additional 158,628 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

