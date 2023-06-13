Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 88,632 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,632 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.