Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 339,823 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,474,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,823 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.9% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Crown Castle worth $878,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

