Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,127,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559,270 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Capital One Financial worth $941,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

