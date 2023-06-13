Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 671,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 549,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,230,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after buying an additional 1,240,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 3,011,300 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 2,540,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

