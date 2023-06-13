Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,919 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $115,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 247,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 121,610 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.09. 148,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

