Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $335.41 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172,883 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of PayPal worth $335,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

PayPal stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

