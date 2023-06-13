Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,519,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433,345 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 2.3% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $1,066,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.