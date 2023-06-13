Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 395,097 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 996.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,097 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $65,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.33. The company had a trading volume of 171,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,796. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

