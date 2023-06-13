Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 666 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,983,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,717,000 after buying an additional 341,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

