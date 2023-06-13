Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,115,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

