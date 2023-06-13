Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.