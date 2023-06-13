Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 5,155 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.7% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,048,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

