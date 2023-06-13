Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 394,118 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 305.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,118 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up 2.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bio-Techne worth $43,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

