Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile



Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

