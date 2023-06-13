Ares Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

ARCC stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

