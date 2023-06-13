Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Enstar Group LTD

Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 21.1% of Enstar Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Enstar Group LTD’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $75,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

