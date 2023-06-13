Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $3.80 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00014734 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $70.91 million and $4,138.66 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.78991401 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,262.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

