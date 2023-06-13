Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Position Raised by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 832,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,187. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

