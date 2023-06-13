Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.51 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Ankr has a market cap of $201.20 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01972878 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $18,345,998.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

