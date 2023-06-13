Analyzing Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) & Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% Columbia Banking System 16.18% 9.55% 0.95%

Volatility and Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58 Columbia Banking System 0 5 3 1 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Signature Bank currently has a consensus price target of $186.29, suggesting a potential upside of 153,095.49%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus price target of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,302.6%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Signature Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.01 Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 6.43 $250.18 million $2.37 9.71

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Columbia Banking System on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.