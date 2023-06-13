Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $78.12

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Twilio Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,741 shares of company stock worth $1,222,638. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

